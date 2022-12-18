BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Relatively quiet weather is on the way for the next few days. A weak trough will bring scattered snow showers Monday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s, a fine day for skiing or being outdoors. Tuesday will be a dry day altogether, with highs in the 20s to around 30. Radiational cooling Tuesday night will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens.

Winter officially arrives Wednesday. It’s now looking dry, with highs back around 30 degrees. Thursday will be the last quiet day before our next significant storm system impacts our region. Expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 30s.

At this point, the next storm system is looking different than the snowstorm that blanketed our region with lots of snow. Here’s the way it’s looking: snow moves in Thursday night, most likely causing a slippery Friday morning commute. The snow is then expected to change to rain Friday morning, with rain continuing during the day. It will become windy, with highs in the 40s. Even a few low 50s are possible. This will no doubt result in a very messy day. The rain is then expected to change to snow showers Friday night, with much colder temperatures behind a cold front. A flash freeze is not out of the question, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Snow showers will continue Christmas Eve, but windy conditions are likely to continue. It will be colder, with highs holding in the upper 20s. Thankfully, Christmas Day is looking much quieter.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.