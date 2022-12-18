Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a decent day today…ideal for skiing or any winter activities. Just a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A weak upper-level low will bring a slightly better chance for snow showers Monday. Highs will be in the low 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s.

Relative quiet weather will stick around into midweek, then a potential significant storm is on track for Friday and possibly Christmas Eve. Tuesday will be dry. Winter officially arrives Wednesday (yes, it’s still technically fall), with the chance for afternoon snow showers. Thursday is looking fair and seasonably cold.

Things get more interesting into the Christmas weekend, with a possible messy storm. Snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, but could change to rain during the day and continue into the evening. The rain is then expected to taper to snow showers Friday night, with a flash freeze not out of the question. For Christmas Eve, we’ll be on the backside of the system. Snow showers are likely, which will be nice, but models are pointing toward the possibility of strong wind. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Christmas itself is looking quieter.

