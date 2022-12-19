73-year-old woman dies in fire in home with no electricity, family says

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the...
Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.(Little Visuals/pexels via Canva)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A 73-year-old woman died in a fire at her home that hadn’t had electricity in more than two years, according to the victim’s family.

The family said the electricity at the woman’s residence in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of New Orleans has not been turned on since Hurricane Zeta left damage in October 2020.

The New Orleans Fire Department said they received calls about a fire at the home around 7:13 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said when they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and that they had to force entry into the home by cutting open bars and chains on the front door.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the home.

The fire was under control around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

Latest News

Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for...
State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible."
New York has officially become the tenth state in the country to ban the sale of cosmetics...
New York bans sale of cosmetics tested on animals
As part of his trip to the "north pole" to visit Santa with Make-A-Wish, Finn took a ride on...
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
FILE - Louisiana’s Secretary of State announced he's banning TikTok on all devices issued by...
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices