Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly took a little boy early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III, who is believed to be with Roberto Godinez II. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate D055UT.

Little Roberto has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt. Agents are asking anyone with information to call 931-438-7771.

Godinez II, 25, will be charged with especially aggravated kidnapping upon apprehension, officials said. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes, 6-feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.

Roberto Godinez III, age 1. (TBI)

