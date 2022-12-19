Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system

The Vermont Department of Correction’s system for inmate grievances is troubled by incomplete information and lacks executive-level oversight, according to a report released Monday by the state auditor. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Correction’s system for inmate grievances is troubled by incomplete information and lacks executive-level oversight, according to a report released Monday by the state auditor.

“It can be tempting to brush off prisoners’ complaints in light of the actions that led to their incarceration,” state Auditor Doug Hoffer said in a statement. “But correctional officials universally agree that a fair and effective grievance system is critical to maintaining a safe environment behind prison walls. When inmates’ complaints are handled quickly and professionally they are less likely to act out in ways that pose a danger to themselves, fellow inmates, or correctional officers.”

In response, the Corrections Department announced that it would take steps to digitize what is now a paper-based grievance system and form an independent unit with the authority to do reviews of the grievance process and investigate major incidents like escapes, deaths, and allegations of sexual assault.

“These changes will increase accountability and transparency across Vermont’s entire correctional system,” Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml said in a statement.

The Department of Corrections said new software will move the grievance system onto tablets all incarcerated people in Vermont use for education, communicating with family, and entertainment.

