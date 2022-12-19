Chanukah festivities light up the UVM Green

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tradition more than three decades old continued in the Queen city as Chabad of Burlington lit up the streets for the first night of Hanukkah.

“We join with Jews all over the world all over the world tonight, the first night that one is doing, celebrating, being proud of what we are,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights.” The holiday is traditionally celebrated with special prayers, fried foods and a nightly menorah lighting.

“We celebrate an act of freedom, something that happened close to 2000 years ago in Israel, where then our ancestors were oppressed, and they were not allowed to perform their religion freely. And that was that miracle that came into the temple was not enough oil just for one day and was a miracle that lasted for eight days,” said Raskin.

When it comes to the menorah, Chabad of Burlington always goes big… celebrating the evening by lighting the tallest menorah in Vermont.

“The message really is to let people know that it’s Hanukkah… to spread light via light,” said Draizy Junik, the program director at Chabad of Burlington.

The Rabbi says it’s a reminder to do more together and make the world a better place.

“The main thing is that you should be real peace in this world,” said Raskin.

Other Menorah lightings are scheduled throughout the duration of the holiday. The next ones will take place in Shelburne on Monday, Tuesday in Montpelier with the governor and Wednesday at the Moran Frame in Burlington.

