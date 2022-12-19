Drop-off spot closed at RRMC Monday

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday.

According to a post on social media, that delivery is closing curb side drop off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loop will be closed for the magnet delivery.

People should be able to drop off at the end of the center sidewalk.

Hospital leaders say to look for signs to navigate drop-offs and pick-ups with patients and visitors.

