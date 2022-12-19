Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont.

To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.

In August, the state of Vermont put a new landmark on Archibald Street in the Old North End dedicated to the Pate-King family.

The building was bought by Cleta Harrison King Pate in 1921. The family was African American and Filipino. They lived in the house while renting rooms to the public. It was first known in town as Pate’s Hotel and then later as the Pate-King House until 1988.

The state of Vermont says this landmark is appropriate to highlight Vermont’s African American history and what Cleta Pate did for the community.

“The property on Archibald Street has a lot of stories to tell. It was a woman owning this property. We really wanted to show her some homage, as well as the fact that she then recognized that other people needed assistance,” Vt. Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann said.

The current owners intend to keep the house an apartment building to serve its original purpose.

