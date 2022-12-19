Lyric Theatre serenades Church Street shoppers Sunday

By Kiana Burks
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lyric Theatre Company took to Church Street today to spread some holiday cheer.

The group serenaded onlookers with all the Christmas classics and even invited those in the crowd to join in too. Carolers say they hope they were able to bring those who heard them some joy during this time.

“It’s a stressful time of year so focus on family focus on friends and happiness and health and try and enjoy the last couple weeks of 2022,” said Kerry Powell, one of the carolers.

The Lyric Theatre Company goes caroling every year. Organizers say they were happy to be able to continue their tradition.

