Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa

As part of his trip to the "north pole" to visit Santa with Make-A-Wish, Finn took a ride on...
As part of his trip to the "north pole" to visit Santa with Make-A-Wish, Finn took a ride on the Santa Express.(Courtesy: Shane McFalls)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy.

Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.

Finn took a ride on the Santa Express, got a look inside Santa’s workshop and even got a sleigh ride. And, of course, the snow rolled in just in time to hammer home the north pole ambiance

“The minute the plane landed Finn went outside and started building a snowman. So, it really couldn’t have happened at a better time. It really added to the wish and today he is actually hitting the slopes and he is going to go on a snowcat ride and it’s going to be a really great day,” said Emily Malley of Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Malley says it’s great to be granting wishes again and bringing kids back to Vermont for their wishes. They haven’t been able to do that for the past few years because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

