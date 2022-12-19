Morristown police dog retires, does one more big bust

K9 Kubo's last bust before retirement
K9 Kubo's last bust before retirement(The Vermont Police Canine Association)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K9 Kubo is about to retire and ends on a high note.

According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last drug seizure before taking off the vest.

The police dog reportedly helped take 900 Fentanyl, 48 grams of crack and several types of pills off the street.

Kubo worked out of the Morristown police department.

