New York bans sale of cosmetics tested on animals

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York has officially become the tenth state in the country to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the measure into law on Thursday; it goes into effect next month.

The law prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics tested on animals.

Supporters of the law say no animal should have to face abuse or unsafe conditions.

Advocates hope Congress will follow suit. The Humane Cosmetics Act was introduced in the House last year. It would ban the sale and manufacturing of animal-tested cosmetics across the country.

