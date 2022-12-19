NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers.

A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement Monday.

The office’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigated consumer complaints alleging that employees at DMO Auto Acquisitions, doing business as Dan O’Brien Kia in Concord, persuaded consumers into purchasing vehicles they could not afford using deceptive sales practices; falsely inflated consumer income information on loan applications; and forged the signature of a customer on loan paperwork.

