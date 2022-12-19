Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters were still without power Monday morning after a nor’easter over the weekend.

More than 7,000 customers were still affected as of Monday at noon. Windsor and Orange counties had the most outages. Windham, Washington, Rutland and Bennington counties also had some outages.

Green Mountain Power said thanks to the heavy, wet snow, even as some lines are restored, others are still going out.

On the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m., our Adam Sullivan will take a closer look at the issue and how Upper Valley residents are fighting the cold.

Meanwhile, it appears power has been restored in our regions of New Hampshire and New York.

The outage maps for New York Electric and Gas and Eversource listed no outages in the North Country and Upper Valley as of noontime.

