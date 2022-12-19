Queen City families gather together to celebrate the season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of families gather around Santa Claus, receiving gifts, and having a whole lot of holiday fun.

“There’s been a lot going on in the community. We won’t get too much into it, but they need something to remind them that they are still kids. It’s the Holiday,” said parent Omega Jade.

The Pomerleau family foundation’s holiday party is back for its 42nd year, after a Covid hiatus. Tony Pomerleau, founder of Pomerleau real estate, and Senator Bernie Sanders came together in an effort to bring diversity and joy to families in Vermont during the holiday season. There’s no plan to stop.

“There has been over 20 thousand children in 42 years. That’s a huge number of people. I mean it brings tears to your eyes. Some of this will be the only Christmas that they really know. So this has been a wonderful tradition,” said Pomerleau Family Foundation Head Ernie Pomerleau.

Over 350 people usually go to this event each year. Families line up to take a picture with Santa Claus, enjoy a friendly circus performer, a face paint, and balloon animals. Children can make snow globes and each child gets a gift bag filled with presents. Parents say this is a great relief for them and their kids. Especially since being a kid these days can be tough.

“It feels so good to be out of the house and to be around other people. To help them to remember the things that were before covid. To help them to remember that no matter what during the hard times you can do anything,” said Camika Bessette.

Things come in seasons. You’re going to get some hard seasons. The good seasons come around to help you just remember it’s not always going to be that hard,” said Jade.

Keeping the tradition alive and sharing the gift of giving for generations to come.

“Look around. I mean have you ever seen more smiles. I mean it just warms your heart,” said Pomerleau.

