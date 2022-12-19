Santas take to the Slopes at Bolton Valley

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bolton Valley Resort invited skiers to dress up as Santa while going down the mountain. This is a yearly event called Santa Sundays. People dress up like Saint Nick and get a free ski and ride. The resort sees dozens of people participating in the holiday fun each year. Skiers and snowboarders say they don’t just dress up for the free pass.

“When I was downtown before and saw the Santa run and all the Santas. It was just so festive, and I thought it would be a great day on the slopes here skiing. All the children are getting excited, and people. So I wanted to do it,” says skier Karan Michaels.

Skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to seeing more Santas next year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.