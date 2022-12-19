Schumer demands federal government keep sending grants to fire departments

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to keep sending grants to...
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to keep sending grants to firefighters.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to keep sending grants to firefighters.

The Senate majority leader spoke in Saratoga Springs, where the fire department received one of the largest federal fire department grants in state history.

Schumer says those grants are at risk of not being renewed.

“The old administration said, no, locally. I’ve got money not only for the state. The old governor didn’t want me to give money to localities, but I said we’ll give half the money to the state and half the money to the counties,” said Schumer, D-New York.

That money is used to hire new firefighters and maintain and purchase equipment.

Saratoga Springs was the final stop on Schumer’s 62-county tour of New York. He says it’s important to travel the Empire State so he can learn the needs of New Yorkers by talking to people rather than sitting behind a desk.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society

Latest News

Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams could help keep the lights on in New England in the...
Vermont hydro dams could help keep New England safe in coming winters
mm
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles
Thousands of Vermonters were still without power Monday morning after a nor'easter over the...
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
How one young Vermont baker is trying to elevate edibles.
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles