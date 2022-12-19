Schumer demands federal government keep sending grants to fire departments

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to keep sending grants to firefighters.

The Senate majority leader spoke in Saratoga Springs, where the fire department received one of the largest federal fire department grants in state history.

Schumer says those grants are at risk of not being renewed.

“The old administration said, no, locally. I’ve got money not only for the state. The old governor didn’t want me to give money to localities, but I said we’ll give half the money to the state and half the money to the counties,” said Schumer, D-New York.

That money is used to hire new firefighters and maintain and purchase equipment.

Saratoga Springs was the final stop on Schumer’s 62-county tour of New York. He says it’s important to travel the Empire State so he can learn the needs of New Yorkers by talking to people rather than sitting behind a desk.

