Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
Thousands of Vermonters were still without power Monday morning after a nor'easter over the...
Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm