Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m.

The big rig crashed into a guard rail in the southbound lanes a few miles south of Waterbury.

Local police, state troopers and medical crews responded to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash but VTrans is warning drivers of slippery conditions on the road.

Crews were able to clear the crash around 11 a.m. and all lanes were reopened for travel.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Sussman and Joanna Burgess
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
Emily Koons with one of her van conversion projects.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
Teen starts a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

Latest News

Thousands of Vermonters were still without power Monday morning after a nor'easter over the...
Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm
cruisers
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
powerlines
Power still out Monday for many Vermonters following storm
ttcrash
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89