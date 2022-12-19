Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m.

The big rig crashed into a guard rail in the southbound lanes a few miles south of Waterbury.

Local police, state troopers and medical crews responded to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash but VTrans is warning drivers of slippery conditions on the road.

Crews were able to clear the crash around 11 a.m. and all lanes were reopened for travel.

