Vermont hydro dams could help keep New England safe in coming winters

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams could help keep the lights on in New England in the coming winters.

Although it’s unlikely to happen this year, the cold winter months can lead to rolling blackouts caused by shortages in New England’s power supply market.

Morrisville has some protection from blackouts in the form of the three hydroelectric dams the town’s utility owns.

The dams have a capacity of around 5 megawatts and officials from Morrisville Water & Light say they can help support communities across the entire region until more large-scale renewable energy projects come online.

“Most people think that all of our energy comes right from close to home. And the truth of the matter is, you know, we don’t have a community-by-community energy system. When an event in southern New England happens, that is going to impact the amount of energy available, it impacts us all. By us running our dams, then more of the rest of the energy is available for the rest of the region,” said Scott Johnstone of Morrisville Water & Light.

Johnstone says going forward he hopes to see an increase in more local renewable energy production as the region moves from being reliant on oil, coal and nuclear energy.

