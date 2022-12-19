BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will start out with a few snow showers coming through, thanks to a weak, upper-air disturbance. But those snow showers won’t amount to much - just a dusting to an inch or so, mainly in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be close to normal today (normal high in Burlington is now 34°).

Most of the rest of the week is looking fairly tranquil, too - typical mid-December weather. Then things will change in a big way as we get to the end of the week and heading into the holiday weekend.

A powerful storm system will be moving in late Thursday, starting with some snow into early Friday morning. But unlike last week’s storm, which was strictly snow, this upcoming storm is going to be pumping some warm air in here on very strong SE winds Thursday night into Friday. So, the snow on Thursday night will be changing over to just plain rain on Friday. In fact, the rain could come down heavy at times.

Then a blast of cold air will come in Friday night, changing the rain back to some snow, but not a lot of it. The main concern during this time will be the sudden, sharp drop in temperatures Friday night - from the upper 40s and low 50s down to the low 20s by Saturday morning. All the wet roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots will be freezing up quickly with lots of black ice. The snowpack will be turning rock solid.

Bottom line - travel will be hazardous late Friday into Saturday, just when lots of folks will be on the road. The heavy rain could lead to some flooding problems. And the strong winds could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines, again leading to power outages.

The actual weather on Saturday won’t be too bad - just a few snow showers for Christmas Eve Day. Then Christmas Day itself will be okay with partly sunny skies.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the evolution of this storm system as we go through the week, and we will keep you updated with the very latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

