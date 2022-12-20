Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Law and Graduate School is at risk of losing its accreditation from the American Bar Association.

According to the association’s rules, 75% of law school graduates who attempt the bar exam, must pass within two years of graduating. Vermont law is one of three schools in the U.S. out of compliance with that requirement.

A recent report shows only about 68% of 2019 Vermont law graduates passed by 2021. Leaders say they expect the school will be back in compliance once the results for the class of 2020 are in.

In a statement to Channel 3 News, a spokesperson writes:

“Even though 2019 appeared to be an anomaly, we treated it as if it were not, and immediately implemented measures to assist graduates who were unsuccessful on the bar; we made curricular changes, devoted resources to our academic success program and teaching practices and reviewed our admissions policies and procedures.”

The school must submit a report to the ABA by February.

