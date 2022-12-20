Lamoille County bakers spread cheer over the holidays

MORRISVILLE, Vt. -- The holidays can be a tough time of year for people who struggle to make ends meet. While food shelves across the region provide canned goods and pre-packaged foods to help make a holiday meal, the kindness of one Vermont community is helping make sure food-insecure Vermonters also have a little something sweet.

It’s delivery day for hundreds of pounds of baked goods, all of them made with love from people around Lamoille County.

It all started with a Facebook post back in 2013, as Stowe’s Leslie Whitaker began holiday baking for her family. “And I thought, it’s really too bad if people don’t have that for themselves,” Whitaker said.

Just before that Thanksgiving, Whitaker decided to call the local food shelf to see if they’d accept some baked goods if she made them. “They said that they would, so I put the Facebook post out, see if anybody wanted to donate, and ended up donating 12 pumpkin breads and two pans of brownies the first year,” Whitaker said.

While that was great, her friend Beth Gadbois, saw too and wanted to help in a bigger way. “I mean, how many people would love to do this? We all bake around the holidays -- it’s a great tradition for a lot of families -- but we live in a very generous community, too,” Gadbois said.

They created a community of bountiful bakers called “Hunger’s Hard, Baking’s Easy,” A Facebook group with nearly 500 bakers who help stock food shelves with tasty treats during the holidays. Bakers drop off their offerings at pick-up points in town just before Thanksgiving and then again at Christmas. Whitaker and Gabois then deliver the goods to food shelves around Morrisville.

“We’ve had years though where we’ve filled three carloads full of baked goods, and it’s just incredible. People really love it, people look forward to it,” Gadbois said.

Just five days away from Christmas, the baked goods that so many eagerly await are now up for grabs at a handful of spots around town so that food-insecure Vermonters can look forward to something homemade this holiday. “We look forward to this every year. It’s beautiful stuff and our clients really love to get this stuff,” said Kevin Carter with Lamoille County Food Share.

“The breads and everything go quick, we slice them and put them on plates and everyone just grabs them. And the supplies they bring always help out,” said David Anderson with the United Community Church of Morrisville.

“We just love doing it and we love getting everybody together,” Whitaker said.

“It’s heartwarming for us because it’s exhausting to do this some years. But when we get all of this and when we’re delivering and we’re seeing the faces that receive it, it’s always worth it. It’s totally worth it,” Gadbois said.

