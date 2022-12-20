New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New charges against two men, authorities say are connected to a 2018 murder-for-hire plot.

Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Danville resident, Gregory Davis.

Authorities say both men were in business with Davis and devised a scheme to defraud him. In January of 2018, Davis was found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet. Gumrukcu and Eratay are also charged with murder-for-hire.

Jerry Banks of Fort Garland, Colorado, the man police say lured Davis out of his home, faces murder-for-hire and kidnapping charges.

Gumrukcu and Eratay are due in court on December 29th.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The murder-for-hire charges carry a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.