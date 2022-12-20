N.H. Senator calls out extremism on video game platforms

File Photo
File Photo(Getty Images)
By WCAX News Team
Dec. 20, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Senator Maggie Hassan is asking a digital video game storefront why it hosts so much Neo-Nazi content.

Hassan said Steam, the largest online digital video game distribution service, hosts many forums and community-created groups.

She said some of those groups using the forums use fascist imagery and post racist memes.

The New Hampshire Senator called on the company’s owner, Valve, to address the content, and asked about the platform’s moderation policies.

