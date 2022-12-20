OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park

OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in the summer.(Viktor Makhnov via Canva)
By Chris Six and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An amusement park in Missouri is facing a fine after an employee died over the summer.

KY3 reports Silver Dollar City is facing a nearly $15,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the penalty is $14,502.

In July, a maintenance worker was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries sustained during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster. Officials said he died of blunt-force head trauma.

Silver Dollar City said the worker had been part of the maintenance team since 2017.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017,” the park shared in a statement.

A park spokesperson said the team has worked and reviewed the incident with OSHA over the past several months.

According to a statement released by the amusement park, it has voluntarily revised its safeguarding measures in restricted areas, and OSHA has accepted the changes.

“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” the park’s statement continued.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
While schools across Vermont struggle to fill bus driver jobs, some district officials are...
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call

Latest News

SDF
Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
SDF
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
SDF
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School - clipped version
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet