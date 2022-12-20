Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

Dozens of gifts will be delivered to The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital as Operation Fire Cuffs continues into its 11th year.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of gifts will be delivered to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital as Operation Fire Cuffs continues into its 11th year.

It’s a joint effort to collect new unwrapped toys and gift cards by more than two dozen first responder agencies and various businesses in the northern half of Vermont.

Tuesday at 1 p.m., the gifts will be dropped off at the hospital for kids staying there.

