Operation Fire Cuffs: bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of gifts will be delivered to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital as Operation Fire Cuffs continues into its 11th year.

It’s a joint effort to collect new unwrapped toys and gift cards by more than two dozen first responder agencies and various businesses in the northern half of Vermont.

Tuesday at 1 p.m., the gifts will be dropped off at the hospital for kids staying there.

