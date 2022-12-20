Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont

Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion...
Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. - File photo(KKTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening.

The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to Berlin, passing through multiple towns along the way.

Here’s the schedule:

Operation Santa's Convoy route.
Operation Santa's Convoy route.(Courtesy: Vt. National Guard)

It will wrap up in Berlin a little after 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
While schools across Vermont struggle to fill bus driver jobs, some district officials are...
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call

Latest News

Leahy delivers farewell speech in Senate
BCBS to step back from Vt. health reform effort
File photo
USFS urges snowmobilers to use caution
51615
USFS urges snowmobilers to use caution