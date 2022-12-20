Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening.

The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to Berlin, passing through multiple towns along the way.

Here’s the schedule:

Operation Santa's Convoy route. (Courtesy: Vt. National Guard)

It will wrap up in Berlin a little after 9 p.m.

