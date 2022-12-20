Police investigate Upper Valley fire that sent man to hospital

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are investigating a mysterious fire that injured the occupant of what they are calling a “mobile structure.”

Hartford EMS officials say they were notified last Thursday about a man who walked into the local hospital with major burns suffered from a fire in Hartford. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.

State and local investigators were able to track down the location of the fire, and later the mobile structure where it took place. It has been taken into evidence by the police.

Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

