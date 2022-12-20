Senator Leahy to give Senate farewell address

File Photo
File Photo(DC Bureau)
By WCAX News Team
Dec. 20, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senator Patrick Leahy is set to give his farewell address today on the Senate floor.

Vermont’s senior Senator and the Senate President Pro Tem is wrapping up a nearly 50 year career as a lawmaker.

We were in Washington D.C. last week covering Leahy’s final few days in office after he decided to step away from politics earlier this year.

You can watch his speech at about 11:15 a.m. live on C-SPAN 2.

