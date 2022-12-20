US: Taliban release 2 Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the U.S. government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The U.S. does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a U.S.-backed government after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
While schools across Vermont struggle to fill bus driver jobs, some district officials are...
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call

Latest News

This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Report: Delays and confusion slowed Uvalde medical response
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power