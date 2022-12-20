USFS urges snowmobilers to use caution

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s snowmobile season kicked off with a big winter storm Friday, but despite the new snow, some trails may still not be open and most lakes and rivers are unsafe to travel on.

The Green Mountain National Forest is reminding snowmobilers to put safety first as riders hit the trails this winter. That includes paying attention at gates and obeying signage and closed trails. They say to use extra caution early in the season, as trees may be weak due to the accumulation of snowfall.

Darren Perron spoke with John Sinclair, the forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests.

