Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl’s wish to see snow

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters, snow is just part of winter. But for a little girl from Florida, Stowe became a winter wonderland fulfilling her special wish.

Trinity, 4, has spunk, fire and passion according to her parents, and carried all of that through treatment for cancer.

“She’s something special. She’s aware. She taught me what strength and grace really mean,” dad Tyghe Andersen said.

Her dad says when Make-A-Wish walked into their hospital room, he assumed the worst but quickly realized they were simply there to help.

“All kids with cancer and trying to spread joy and give positivity for families that need it,” Tyghe said.

Trinity got a wish, and after thoughtful deliberation, wanted one thing above the rest.

“We asked Trinity, so what do you really want? Where would you really want to go? And she said she wanted to see snow,” Tyghe said.

Weather isn’t necessarily something that you can plan for. The Stowe Mountain Resort was making snow to make sure Trinity could see it one way or another, but Mother Nature, of course, had other plans.

“We were pulling into Vermont and she looked out the window and was like, ‘Daddy, Daddy, snow!’” Tyghe said.

Make-A-Wish sent the family to Stowe just in time for the winter snowstorm. Trinity naturally hit the slopes, took a sleigh ride, peppered the landscape with snowmen, took in light displays, picked a few snowball fights and got a taste of Vermont, too.

Trinity gave Vermont and our snow a rave review.

Tyghe: Did you like building snowmen?

Trinity: Yeah!

Tyghe says they were reminded of the magic snowflakes bring.

“This trip was the Band-Aid our family needed to get some laughter and joy. Vermont stole this New Yorker’s heart,” he said.

The family had lots of thank-you’s for Vermonters’ hospitality, and as they headed home, a lot to be thankful for.

“Who kicked cancer’s booty?” Tyghe asked Trinity, who pointed to herself. “You? High five!”

