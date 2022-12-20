Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters gathered Tuesday to light the menorah on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier.

State leaders joined Jewish community leaders for the event marking the third night of Hanukkah.

Governor Scott earlier reflected on the meaning of the holiday in the midst of what many are calling a global rise in antisemitism. “I think it’s about kindness and acceptance and maybe just experiencing some of that yourself, coming to these events and supporting your neighbors is important,” Scott said.

Hanukkah started Sunday night and ends the evening of December 26th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.