Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout Vermont.

Berlin Police responded to the Vermont State Employees Credit Union in Berlin just about a month ago for a report of a man attempting to make a large withdrawal.

Police say VSECU was aware that the same man attempted to make similar transactions at branches in Rutland, Bennington, and Brattleboro.

Officers later found out the man, 35-year-old George Padin of Virginia, used stolen identities to make fraudulent withdrawals out of multiple victims VSECU accounts.

Padin is being charged with three counts of identity theft and false pretenses. He was issued citations to appear in court in the three counties he’s accused in.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.