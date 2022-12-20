Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?
The snowshoe hare is often mistakenly referred to as a rabbit, but there are some important distinctions between them.
Reporter Ike Bendavid took a trip to the Northeast Kingdom with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Tim Appleton to find out more.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.