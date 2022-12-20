BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet weather continues through Thursday afternoon, but a major storm will begin to impact the region Thursday evening and continue through Saturday with rain, snow and very strong winds. A High Wind Watch has been issued for most of our region for late Thursday night through Saturday morning for wind gusts up to 60-70mph.

Our weather remains quiet through most of Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A developing, strengthening storm will arrive on Thursday evening as a mix of rain and snow. Precipitation will change over to all rain heading into Friday morning as winds pick up across the region. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day with minor flooding possible with rain totals up to an inch and melting snow cause river rises. Winds will be strongest from the morning commute on Friday through the late afternoon with power outages possible.

As a strong cold front sweeps across the region Friday evening, temperatures will quickly drop from the low 50s into the 20s in a short period of time. Wet roads will quickly turn icy, causing black ice and slippery conditions through Friday night and into Saturday morning. Traveling could be hazardous, especially on untreated surfaces. The storm will likely wrap up on Saturday morning with lingering snow showers and much colder temperatures, only in the low 20s.

Quiet weather returns for Saturday night and Christmas Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy through early next week with temperatures in the mid 20s. No major storms are expected through the middle of next week.

