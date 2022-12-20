BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today is (believe it or not) the last full day of fall. But it definitely looks and feels like winter out there. A few flurries this morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be holding steady in the mid/upper 20s and low 30s. It will be colder tonight than it has been recently.

Winter officially begins on Wednesday when the winter solstice occurs at 4:48 PM. And it will be a pretty nice start to the winter season with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon.

The days start getting longer (slowly) on Thursday. It will be a mostly cloudy day, but fairly tranquil, until . . . .

A major storm system will be affecting the entire eastern half of the country by the end of the week, and we will certainly be getting our share of wicked weather out of it. In the Midwest, this storm will be bringing blizzard conditions and bitterly cold, dangerous wind chills. But we will be on the warm side of this storm system.

The way it will work here is that snow will develop on Thursday night. Winds will pick up out of the SE and become very strong. That wind will be pumping in warm air, which will change the snow over to just plain rain fairly quickly. So, Friday will be a rainy day, and the rain could come down heavy at times. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph or more, which most likely will bring down trees, tree limbs and power lines, leading to more widespread power outages, like we saw from last week’s snowstorm. There could be minor flooding problems from the heavy rain and snow melt.

On Friday night, cold air will come rushing in on blustery WSW winds. Temperatures will drop sharply and quickly from the upper 40s and low 50s down to around 20 degrees by Saturday morning. This will create a “flash freeze” situation, leaving roads and sidewalks icy. The rain will end as some snow showers, but there won’t be much snow before things start to dry out heading into Saturday.

It will still be breezy on Saturday for Christmas Eve, otherwise the weather won’t be too bad . . . just a few snow showers possible. Christmas day itself will be partly sunny and just a bit colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of this major storm, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments on-air and online as you make any travel plans, which will most likely be affected by this storm. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.