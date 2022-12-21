Berlin man charged with attempted murder

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Berlin, Vermont, man faces attempted murder following an assault at a local hotel.

Berlin Police say officers responded to the Hilltop Inn Wednesday for a domestic violence call. They arrested Phillip Sader, 41, on charges including attempted murder and aggravated domestic violence.

The hotel, which has housed people during the pandemic, has been a frequent problem spot for local police.

Sader was being held without bail.

