Berlin man charged with attempted murder
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Berlin, Vermont, man faces attempted murder following an assault at a local hotel.
Berlin Police say officers responded to the Hilltop Inn Wednesday for a domestic violence call. They arrested Phillip Sader, 41, on charges including attempted murder and aggravated domestic violence.
The hotel, which has housed people during the pandemic, has been a frequent problem spot for local police.
Sader was being held without bail.
