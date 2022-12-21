“Buddy Check Week” bill from N.H. senator added to government funding bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan’s buddy bill for veterans is set to get federal funding.

The New Hampshire lawmaker said her bipartisan bill to support veterans’ mental health is set to be included in the end-of-year government funding bill.

The bill would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to designate one week per year as “Buddy Check Week.”

Under the bill, the V.A. would organize outreach events and educate veterans on how to conduct peer wellness checks.

Hassan said veterans have told her about their personal struggles with mental health and she believes the Buddy Check Week will make a real difference in combatting veteran suicide.

