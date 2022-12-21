Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads

Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday and received free hats and candy canes. But when the sun sets, they say the cheer can turn into desperation.

“Especially in the winter, the cold can kill, it really can. And it gets cold in Vermont,” Walendy said.

Walendy and Murray have experienced housing insecurity for years. They’re currently staying at the Good Samaritan Haven’s new shelter in Berlin. The former motel turned into a 30-bed transitional housing facility on the Barre-Montpelier Road is full to the brim since opening this summer. Walendy says others they know aren’t so lucky. “What’s going to happen tonight? What am I going to eat? When is my next meal going to be? When is the next time I’m going to get warm?” Walendy said.

Good Samaritan’s Rick Deangelis says there are about 400 Vermonters experiencing homelessness in central Vermont alone. “In a way, it’s kind of an old story. We need more affordable accessible housing,” he said.

Emergency housing for the homeless has been paid for by the federal government for the last two years. But that money is winding down and state leaders say Vermont can’t support them with state revenue alone.

The Montpelier City Council recently approved funding for a staff member from the Good Samaritan Haven to be stationed at the city’s Transit Center to offer unhoused Vermonters a chance to get warm and be connected with resources.

A key legislative committee recently gave the green light to $40 million for transitional support, emergency housing, and other services to get homeless Vermonters through to the spring. Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, is among lawmakers calling for a comprehensive housing plan. “The state is better off -- both from a financial perspective and a social perspective and from the strength of our economy -- if everyone is housed,” she said.

But even then, the Legislature, the Scott administration, and places like Good Samaritan are searching for a solution when the funding runs dry. “This is going to sound somewhat lame but we’re going to hand out sleeping bags and tents and emergency supplies and that’s the best we can do?” Deangelis said.

As the sun sets on the federal cash -- and on the shortest day of the year -- community members in Montpelier gathered outside of the Statehouse Wednesday to hold a vigil to remember homeless Vermonters who have died, and those who remain at risk.

Related Stories:

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter

St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.