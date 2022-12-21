Consulting firm concludes Brattleboro’s EMS study

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Selectboard reviewed a complete evaluation of the town’s EMS services.

This comes after town officials voted to cut ties with Rescue Inc, in favor of hybrid service from the Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross.

The town spent $38,000 to collect this data, from the consulting group AP Triton. The report from AP Triton includes an in-depth analysis of all three agencies, as well as how services would work together. AP Triton considered factors like sustainability, response time, care, and cost.

Selectboard members say they will take their time reviewing the data in a transparent way to ensure the best decision is made.

You can find the full 112 page report on the town’s website.

