Consulting firm concludes Brattleboro’s EMS study

Brattleboro currently provides EMS coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance....
Brattleboro currently provides EMS coverage through a partnership with Golden Cross Ambulance. A consultant was hired to look at a variety of different options moving forward.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Selectboard reviewed a complete evaluation of the town’s EMS services.

This comes after town officials voted to cut ties with Rescue Inc, in favor of hybrid service from the Brattleboro Fire Department and Golden Cross.

The town spent $38,000 to collect this data, from the consulting group AP Triton. The report from AP Triton includes an in-depth analysis of all three agencies, as well as how services would work together. AP Triton considered factors like sustainability, response time, care, and cost.

Selectboard members say they will take their time reviewing the data in a transparent way to ensure the best decision is made.

You can find the full 112 page report on the town’s website.

Related Stories:

Brattleboro considers alternatives to current EMS coverage

New EMS provider coming to Brattleboro

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement.
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. - File
Burlington police cruisers crash while responding to call
While schools across Vermont struggle to fill bus driver jobs, some district officials are...
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in October 2022
Immaculate Conception’s demolition permit delayed
Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion...
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?
Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?