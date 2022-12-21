As COVID cases climb across US, Vt. booster rates falter

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases are on the increase across much of the U.S., vaccination booster rates -- especially among the more vulnerable over-50 population -- have not kept up, including in our region.

Most states have seen cases and hospitalizations increase in the past two weeks. In Vermont, this week’s statewide community levels remain “low.” The seven-day rolling average of hospital patients admitted with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 has been around eight to ten.

Only about 14% of Americans have received the bivalent booster vaccine. In Vermont, that number stands at about 29%. The shot, available since September, is designed to target the BA. 4 and BA. 5 subvariants, which now only account for about 9.5% of cases in New England, according to the CDC. But even with the new dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants, Health officials have said that getting the bivalent booster is still recommended to avoid the worst outcomes and to protect older residents going into the holidays.

Vermont’s COVID death rate is on the rise, averaging about two deaths per day over the last week. The overall death toll now stands at 781.

