Essex Police investigate grocery store assaults

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating two separate assaults outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week.

Both incidents took place outside Mac’s Market. Essex Police say the first took place Sunday around 4:40 p.m. They say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot.

The next day, another woman told police she was also pushed down by an unknown male who stole her bags and fled.

Police are now looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to the incidents. They say the truck was spotted driving east on Pearl Street between West Street Extension and Mac’s Market between 4:45 and 5:00 Sunday.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to contact the police.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to the incidents.(Photo provided)
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to...
Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to the incidents.(Photo provided)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manufacturer of chemicals that are prompting Vermont’s largest city to tear down its high...
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School
Police say a Virginia man used stolen identities to make large withdrawals at banks throughout...
Virginia man arrested for alleged serial identity theft in Vt.
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says an auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
Officials from the Vermont Department of Labor have confirmed that 148 positions were cut at...
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
How one young Vermont baker is trying to elevate edibles.
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy is wrapping up a 48-year career representing Vermont.
AP Interview: Retiring Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
File photo
Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions
Conor Hallenborg
Police arrest New Hampshire man accused of child sex assault
Green Mountain Power Wednesday was still restoring power to customers from last week’s storm.
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, treacherous driving