Essex Police investigate grocery store assaults

ESSEX Jct., Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating two separate assaults outside an Essex grocery store earlier this week.

Both incidents took place outside Mac’s Market. Essex Police say the first took place Sunday around 4:40 p.m. They say a woman was pushed down and her bag was stolen out of her hand. They say the suspect fled on foot.

The next day, another woman told police she was also pushed down by an unknown male who stole her bags and fled.

Police are now looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to the incidents. They say the truck was spotted driving east on Pearl Street between West Street Extension and Mac’s Market between 4:45 and 5:00 Sunday.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to contact the police.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored GMC pickup that may have been connected to the incidents. (Photo provided)

