Ex-St. Albans cop sentenced for jailhouse assault

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A former St. Albans police officer was sentenced Wednesday to three to six months in jail for punching a handcuffed woman in a 2019 jailhouse assault.

Jason Lawton pleaded guilty in May to a charge of simple assault connected to the assault. Surveillance video shows Amy Connelly -- who is said to have been intoxicated -- kicking the holding cell door. Lawton then throws Connelly against the wall after she refused to sit down. Body and surveillance cameras captured the moment when Lawton punched Connelly in the face after she stood back up and tried to kick him.

Rebecca Otey, Lawton’s attorney, asked Superior Court Judge Martin Maley to consider a deferred sentence of up to two years probation and no jail time, citing Lawton’s commitment to therapy and following court orders. “Mr. Lawton has taken every step to accomplish this even before his sentence has occurred, to show his commitment to the court and Ms. Connelly. Jail will not accomplish anything productive in this case,” she said.

Vermont Assistant Attorney General Robert Lees argued for a maximum of six months, saying Connelly deserves justice. “This was a betrayal of community trust and we believe that sentence addresses the betrayal. The sentence also addresses the victim’s experience that she went through in this case,” he said.

Forensic psychologist Claire Gilligan testified Wednesday that she diagnosed Lawton with PTSD following his role in a police-involved shooting in January 2018. She said his past trauma influenced his interaction with Connelly the night he hit her.

Judge Maley ultimately ordered Lawton to serve between three and six months behind bars. “That moment in time where he severely injured this woman just can’t be ignored,” he said, adding that Lawton’s sentence needs to serve as a deterrence. “Others need to know that they’re not going to be allowed to commit these acts. They can’t come in and say, ‘I was having a bad day, I was having a traumatic episode.’”

The judge also expressed concern that Lawton did not show any remorse for his actions in a written statement and that a deferred sentence -- or no jail time at all -- would minimize the seriousness of the crime.

Lawton must report to the Northwest State Correctional Facility no later than noon on January 14th.

