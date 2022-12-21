Fresh snow makes animal track identification a fun family activity

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With some fresh snow on the ground, it’s a good time to get outside and see what critters are in your backyard.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say the recent snow makes it easier to check out wildlife and that it’s a great way for the whole family to take part in outdoor activities..

“December is a great time to brush up on your track IDs and as you get out there in the winter you are going to see all of these different animal tracks. It’s a good way to understand what’s out there when you are out in the woods,” said the department’s Nick Fortin.

Print out Vt. Fish and Wildlife’s Animal Tracks Pocket Guide.

