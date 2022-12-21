Hochul signs salary transparency law

ALBANY. (WCAX) - A new New York law requires employers with four or more employees to disclose the compensation or range of compensation in an advertisement for a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity.

Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday signed Senate Bill S9427A into law. It requires disclosure of a job description -- if one exists -- that the range be set in good faith, and it covers positions that will be physically performed in New York as well as positions that may be performed out of state, but that report to a New York employer.

The law is similar to one that was already on the books in New York City.

