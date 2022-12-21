Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Tipping

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette dedicated to hosting.

Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some do’s and don’ts.

