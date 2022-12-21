Immaculate Conception’s demolition permit delayed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit.

They submitted their second application to get the cathedral torn down in October. Parishioners say they need to remove the building to desanctify the property.

But there’s been pushback from neighbors and historic preservation groups, who think demolishing the church is a waste of a good building.

On Tuesday, the city’s development review board decided to postpone the public hearing for the property scheduled for tonight to January 11th.

“20 pine street is an extremely complicated project,” said A.J. LaRosa, chair of the Development Review Board. “Given the time of year it is and the other items on the agenda, it’ll be hard to give it the attention it deserves. I’d like to set it for a special meeting.”

Prior to the meeting on January 11th, LaRosa says the board will get clarification from the city attorney on the application.

