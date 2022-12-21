The Mad River Valley remembers five teens with constellations of holiday lights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As dusk settles over the Mad River Valley, a trail of twinkling lights appear. They flicker on everywhere along a 20-mile stretch of winding roads — from Moretown in the north to Warren to the south; in barn windows, storefronts, trees, and front yards. Soon, the hills are aglow.

Displaying wooden stars wrapped in strings of lights is a beloved holiday tradition in the valley. But in October 2016, the stars were imbued with new meaning after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 killed five local teens. Six years later, the star displays stay up long after the holidays — symbols of hope and resilience in the darkest time of the year, as well as a physical reminder of the real-world stars whose lives were cut short in 2016.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who wrote about the ongoing memorial for this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.